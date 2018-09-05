USCBC President Craig Allen recently took a trip to China, where he met with Chinese government officials, USCBC staff, and USCBC member company representatives. USCBC President Craig Allen meets with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Zheng Zeguang USCBC President Craig Allen meets with Vice Minister of Finance Liao Min At the Economist 50 Forum dinner, USCBC President Craig Allen meets with Wu Xiaoling, Chairwoman and Dean of Tsinghua PBOC School of Finance USCBC President Craig Allen takes part in a discussion with Beijing Vice Mayor Yin Yong USCBC President Craig Allen takes part in a discussion with Minister of the State Administration of Market Regulations Zhang Mao USCBC President Craig Allen meets with Vice Chairman of the Securities Regulatory Commission Fang Xinghai USCBC President Craig Allen holds a breakfast meeting with senior USCBC member company executives USCBC President Craig Allen speaks at a welcome reception in Beijing Posted in: Galleries, Media, US-China Business Council