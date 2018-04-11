By USCBC Staff

The United States and China have both fired warning shots on the growing field of bilateral trade disputes, though the most significant battle is likely still weeks away. While both sides have announced proposed tariffs on $50 billion in imports in relation to the USTR’s investigation into China’s intellectual property and technology transfer policies, neither will be implemented immediately.

On April 3, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) released its proposed Section 301 tariffs for public comment. If implemented, the tariffs would cover approximately 1,300 tariff lines. Written comments are due to USTR by Friday, May 11, 2018; a public hearing on the proposal will be held on May 15. In a news interview, USTR Robert Lighthizer said that he may not act on the proposal for 60 days, though in comments on Wednesday, a USTR spokesperson suggested that action may come soon after the close of the comment period.

China responded on April 4, announcing a potential 25 percent tariff on $50 billion of US exports, matching the United States’ proposed tariffs. Targeted products include agriculture, autos and aircraft. USCBC’s initial translation of the retaliation list can be found here; the original notice in Chinese can be found here. China’s announcement indicated that the implementation date for the tariffs would be announced separately, but a Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) spokesperson said that the date would depend on when the United States implements its own tariffs. US tariffs may not go into effect until June, providing an opportunity for the two governments to reach a negotiated solution.

While the MOFCOM statement announcing the tariffs called the US action illegal under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, China indicated it was acting to protect its rights using its own domestic laws, primarily the Foreign Trade Law. The United States used a similar justification for its own actions, filing a WTO dispute settlement case on some issues, but largely relying on US trade law as the basis for unilateral tariffs.

At an April 4 press conference in Beijing, Vice Minister of Finance Zhu Guangyao justified China’s actions in response to the United States’ move on Tuesday night. “China has never succumbed to external pressure. External pressure will only make the Chinese people more focused on economic development,” Zhu said.

USCBC President John Frisbie released a statement after USTR’s announcement on April 3, noting that, “China needs to substantially improve market access and competitive conditions for American companies selling to and investing in China in certain sectors, but unilateral tariffs may do more harm than good and do little to address the problems in China’s IP and tech transfer policies.”

Two other actions related to the 301 case are underway. The US filed a dispute settlement case at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on March 23, challenging five Chinese laws and regulations as inconsistent with national treatment obligations in the WTO’s TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) Agreement. A final set of US actions, focusing on investment restrictions, is being worked on by the Treasury Department and is due in late May. It is unclear if Treasury will seek public comment before implementation.

The 301 actions on April 3 and 4 came in the midst of other tariff battles between the United States and China. On March 29, China notified the WTO that it may impose tariffs on US imports in response to tariffs the United States imposed on washing machines and solar panels in January. On April 2, China implemented tariffs on $3 billion of US exports in response to the United States’ imposition of a similar value of Chinese aluminum and steel exports to the US.

List of tariffs on the United States, April 4, 2018 (Unofficial US-China Business Council translation):
Item No. Code Product Name (SEE NOTE)
1 12019010 黄大豆 Soya beans, whether or not broken
2 12019020 黑大豆 Black soya beans, whether or not broken, other than for seed
3 10059000 其他玉米 Maize (corn)
4 11022000
玉米细粉
 Maize (corn) flour
5 52010000
未梳的棉花
 Cotton, not carded or combed
6 14042000
棉短绒
 Cotton linters
7 10079000
其他高粱
 Other grain sorghum
8 23033000
酿造及蒸馏过程中的糟粕及残渣
Residues of starch manufacture and similar residues, beet-pulp, bagasses
and other waste of sugar manufacture, brewing or distilling dregs and
waste, whether or not in the form of pellets: (4)
9
10011900
其他硬粒小麦
Other durum wheat
10
10019900
其他小麦及混合麦
Other wheat and mixed wheat
11
02011000
整头及半头鲜、冷牛肉
Whole head and half head; fresh, chilled beef
12
02012000
鲜、冷的带骨牛肉
Fresh, cold, bone-in beef
13
02013000
鲜、冷的去骨牛肉
Fresh, cold boneless beef
14
02021000
冻的整头及半头牛肉
Frozen whole head and half beef
15
02022000
冻的带骨牛肉
Frozen boned beef
16
02023000
冻的去骨牛肉
Frozen boneless beef
17
02062900
其他冻牛杂碎
Other frozen beef chops
18
20089300
用其他方法制作或保藏的蔓越橘
Cranberries made or preserved by other methods
19
20091100
冷冻的橙汁
Frozen orange juice
20
20091200
非冷冻的，白利糖度值不超过20的橙汁
Non-frozen, orange juice with Brix not exceeding 20
21
22083000
威士忌酒
Whiskey
22
24011010
未去梗的烤烟
Unstemmed flue-cured tobacco
23
24011090
其他未去梗的烟草
Other unstemmed tobacco
24
24012010
部分或全部去梗的烤烟
Part or whole un-destemmed cured tobacco
25
24012090
部分或全部去梗的其他烟草
Some or all of the other tobacco stems
26
24013000
烟草废料
Tobacco cigars
27
24021000
烟草制的雪茄烟
Tobacco waste
28
24022000
烟草制的卷烟
Tobacco cigarettes
29
24029000
烟草代用品制的雪茄烟及卷烟
Tobacco substitute cigars and cigarettes
30
 24031100
 本章子目注释所述的水烟料
Hookah material described in the notes of this chapter
31
24031900
  其他供吸用的烟草
Other tobacco for smoking
32  24039100
“均化”或“再造”烟草
Homogenized or “reconstituted” tobacco
33  24039900
其他烟草及烟草代用品的制品;烟草精汁
Other tobacco and tobacco substitute products; tobacco essence
34  87032362
2.5L＜排气量≤3L的越野车
.5L<Drainage ≤3L off-road vehicle
35  87034052
同时装有点燃往复式活塞内燃发动机及驱动电动机的其他车辆，可通过接插外部电源进行充电的除外气缸容量（排气量)超过2500毫升，但不超过3000毫升越野车（4轮驱动）
Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal
combustion engine and a drive motor that can be charged by plugging in an
external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement)
exceeding 2500 ml, but not exceeding 3000 ml for SUVs (4 wheel drive)
36  87032342
1.5L＜排气量≤2L的越野车
1.5L<Drifting vehicle ≤2L off-road vehicle
37  87034032
同时装有点燃往复式活塞内燃发动机及驱动电动机的其他车辆，可通过接插外部电源进行充电的除外气缸容量（排气量)超过1000毫升，但不超过1500毫升气缸容量（排气量)越野车（4轮驱动）
Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal
combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an
external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement)
exceeding 1000 milliliters, but not exceeding 1500 milliliters of cylinder
capacity (displacement) Cross Country Car (4 wheel drive)
38  87032343
1.5L＜排气量≤2L,≤9座的小客车
1.5L< Passenger car with exhaust capacity ≤ 2L, ≤ 9 seats
39  87034033
同时装有点燃往复式活塞内燃发动机及驱动电动机的其他车辆，可通过接插外部电源进行充电的除外气缸容量（排气量)超过1000毫升，但不超过1500毫升气缸容量（排气量)9座及以下的小客车
Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal
combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an
external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement)
exceeding 1000 ml, but not exceeding 1500 ml Cylinder capacity
(displacement) 9 Blocks and below passenger cars
40  87032413
3L＜排气量≤4L,≤9座的小客车
3L< Passenger cars with exhaust capacity ≤ 4L, ≤ 9 seats
41  87034063
同时装有点燃往复式活塞内燃发动机及驱动电动机的其他车辆，可通过接插外部电源进行充电的除外气缸容量（排气量)超过3000毫升，但不超过4000毫升9座及以下的小客车
Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal
combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an
external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement)
exceeding 3000 ml, but not exceeding 4000 ml for 9-seat and smaller
passenger cars
42  87032352
2L＜排气量≤2.5L的越野车
2L<Off-road vehicle ≤2.5L
43  87034042
同时装有点燃往复式活塞内燃发动机及驱动电动机的其他车辆，可通过接插外部电源进
行充电的除外气缸容量（排气量)超过2000毫升，但不超过2500毫升越野车（4轮驱动）
Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal
combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an
external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement)
exceeding 2000 milliliters, but not exceeding 2500 milliliters (4 wheel drive)
44  87032353
2L＜排气量≤2.5L,≤9座的小客车
 2L< Passenger car with ≤2.5L displacement, ≤9 seats
45  87034043
同时装有点燃往复式活塞内燃发动机及驱动电动机的其他车辆，可通过接插外部电源进行充电的除外气缸容量（排气量)超过2000毫升，但不超过2500毫升9座及以下的小客车
Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal
combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an
external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement)
exceeding 2000 milliliters, but not exceeding 2500 milliliters for 9-
passenger and smaller passenger vehicles
46  87032412
3L＜排气量≤ 4L的越野车
  3L <Drainage ≤4L off-road vehicle
47  87034062
同时装有点燃往复式活塞内燃发动机及驱动电动机的其他车辆，可通过接插外部电源进行充电的除外气缸容量（排气量)超过3000毫升，但不超过4000毫升越野车（4轮驱动）
Other vehicles equipped with a ignited reciprocating piston internal
combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an
external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement)
exceeding 3000 milliliters, but not exceeding 4000 milliliters of the cross-
country vehicle (4 wheel drive)
48  87033312
2.5L＜排气量≤3L的柴油型越野车
 2.5L Diesel Exhaust Vehicle with Discharge Capacity ≤ 3L
49  87035052
同时装有压燃式活塞内燃发动机（柴油或半柴油发动机）及驱动电动机的其他车辆，可通过接插外部电源进行充电的除外气缸容量（排气量)超过2500毫升，但不超过3000毫升越野车（4轮驱动)
Other vehicles equipped with a compression ignition type piston internalcombustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel engine) and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an external power source. Except for the cylinder
capacity (displacement) exceeding 2500 ml but not exceeding 3000 ml Car
(4 wheel drive)
50  87032363
2.5L＜排气量≤3L,≤9座的小客车
 2.5L< Passenger car with exhaust capacity ≤ 3L, ≤ 9 seats
51  87034053
同时装有点燃往复式活塞内燃发动机及驱动电动机的其他车辆，可通过接插外部电源进行充电的除外气缸容量（排气量)超过2500毫升，但不超过3000毫升9座及以下的小客车
Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal
combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging an
external power source. Except for the cylinder capacity (displacement)
exceeding 2500 milliliters, but not exceeding 3000 milliliters for 9-
passenger and smaller passenger vehicles
52  87032422
排气量>4L的越野车
 Off-road vehicle with displacement >4L
53  87034072
同时装有点燃往复式活塞内燃发动机及驱动电动机的其他车辆，可通过接插外部电源进行充电的除外气缸容量（排气量)超过4000毫升越野车（4轮驱动）
Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal
combustion engine and a drive motor can be charged by plugging in an
external power source, excluding other vehicles.
54  87034090
同时装有点燃往复式活塞内燃发动机及驱动电动机的其他车辆，可通过接插外部电源进行充电的除外其他车辆
Other vehicles equipped with both a spark ignition reciprocating piston
internal combustion engine and a drive motor, excluding other vehicles that
may be charged by plugging in an external power source
55  87035090
同时装有压燃式活塞内燃发动机（柴油或半柴油发动机）及驱动电动机的其他车辆，可通过接插外部电源进行充电的除外其他车辆
Other vehicles that are equipped with a compression ignition type piston
internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel engine) and a drive
motor other than those that can be charged by plugging in an external
power source
56  87036000
同时装有点燃往复式活塞内燃发动机及驱动电动机、可通过接插外部电源进行充电的其他车辆
Other vehicles equipped with an ignited reciprocating piston internal
combustion engine and a drive motor, and other vehicles that can be
charged by plugging in an external power source
57  87037000
同时装有压燃往复式活塞内燃发动机及驱动电动机、可通过接插外部电源进行充电的其他车辆
Other vehicles equipped with both a compression ignition reciprocating
piston internal combustion engine and a drive motor, that may be charged
by plugging in an external power source
58  87038000
仅装驱动电动机的其他车辆
Other vehicles with installed motors
59  87039000
其他车辆
Other vehicles
60  87043100
汽油型≤5吨的其他货车
Gasoline type ≤ 5 tons of other trucks
61  87084099
未列名机动车辆用变速箱及件
Unlisted gearboxes and parts for motor vehicles
62  27111200
液化丙烷
Liquid propane
63  39074000
初级形状的聚碳酸酯
Primary shape polycarbonate
64  38151200
以贵金属及其化合物为活性物的载体催化剂
Catalysts with precious metals and their compounds as actives
65  38220010
附于衬背上的诊断或实验用试剂，但税目32.02,32.06的货品除外
Diagnostic or experimental reagents attached to the backing, except for
goods of tariff lines 32.02,32.06
66 38249999
其他税目未列名的化学工业及其相关工业的化学产品及配制品
Other chemical products and preparations for the chemical industry and related industries that are not listed in other tax items
67  38248700
含全氟辛基磺酸及其盐，全氟辛基磺胺或全氟辛基磺酰氯的本章子目注释三所列货品
The products listed in Note 3 of this chapter containing perfluorooctane
sulfonic acid, perfluorooctyl sulfonate, perfluorooctyl sulfonamide, or
perfluorooctane sulfonyl chloride
68  38248800
含四、五、六、七或八溴联苯醚的本章子目注释三所列货品
The products listed in Note 3 of this chapter containing tetrabromodiphenyl
ether, pentabromodiphenyl ether, hexabromodiphenyl ether, heptabromodiphenyl ether, or octabromodiphenyl ether
69  38248500
含1,2,3,4,5,6-六氯环己烷〔六六六（ISO）〕，包括林丹（ISO，INN）的本章子目注释三所列货品
Contains 1,2,3,4,5,6-HCH (6,6,6) (ISO), including lindane (ISO, INN)
70  38249100
主要由(5-乙基-2-甲基-2氧代-1,3,2-二氧磷杂环己-5-基)甲基膦酸二甲酯和双[(5-乙基-2-甲基-2氧代-1,3,2-二氧磷杂环己-5-基)甲基]甲基膦酸酯（阻燃剂FRC-1）组成的混合物及制品
Mainly from dimethyl (5-ethyl-2-methyl-2oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl)
methylphosphonate and double [(5-ethyl- Mixtures and products of 2-
methyl-2oxo-1,3,2-dioxaphosphorin-5-yl)methyl]methylphosphonate (FRC-
1)
71  38248600
含五氯苯（ISO）或六氯苯（ISO）的本章子目注释三所列货品
Goods listed in Note 3 of this chapter containing PeCB (ISO) or
Hexachlorobenzene (ISO)
72  38248400
含艾氏剂（ISO）、毒杀芬（ISO）、氯丹（ISO）、十氯酮（ISO）、DDT（ISO）[
滴滴涕（INN）、1,1,1-三氯-2,2-双（4-氯苯基）乙烷]、狄氏剂（ISO，INN）、硫丹（
ISO）、异狄氏剂（ISO）、七氯（ISO）或灭蚁灵（ISO）的本章子目注释三所列货品
Goods listed in Note 3 of this chapter containing aldrin (ISO), toxaphene
(ISO), chlordane (ISO), chlordecone (ISO), DDT (ISO) [Diptrix (INN), 1,1,1-
trichloro-2,2 – Bis(4-chlorophenyl)ethane], Dieldrin (ISO, INN), Endosulfan (ISO), Endrin (ISO), Heptachlor (ISO), or Mirex (ISO)
73  38151900
其他载体催化剂
Other carrier catalysts
74  39079999
其他聚酯
Other polyester
75 38159000
其他未列名的反应引发剂、促进剂
Other unrepresented reaction initiators, accelerators
76  39011000
初级形状比重＜0.94的聚乙烯
Polyethylene with a primary shape specific gravity < 0.94
77  29261000
丙烯腈
 Acrylonitrile
78  34039900
润滑剂（不含有石油或从沥青矿物提取的油类）
Lubricants (does not contain petroleum or oil extracted from bituminous
minerals)
79  38220090
无论是否附于衬背上的诊断或实验用配制试剂，但税目32.02,32.06的货品除外
Diagnostic or experimental formulation reagent on the backing, except for
items of tariff lines 32.02,32.06
80  38112900
不含石油或从沥青矿物提取的油类的润滑油添加剂
Lubricating oil additive without oil or oil extracted from bituminous
minerals
81  39073000
初级形状的环氧树脂
Primary shape epoxy
82  39206200
聚对苯二甲酸乙二酯板片膜箔扁条
Polyethylene terephthalate sheet foil flat strip
83
39199090
 其他自粘塑料板、片、膜等材料
Other self-adhesive plastic plates, sheets, films and other materials
84  39209990 其他塑料制的非泡沫塑料板片
Other plastic non-foam plastic sheets
85 39269090 其他塑料制品
Other plastic products
86 39019090
其他初级形状的乙烯聚合物
Other primary shape ethylene polymers
87 39014090
其他乙烯-α-烯烃共聚物，比重小于0.94
Other ethylene-α-olefin copolymers, specific gravity less than 0.94
88  39069090
其他初级形状的丙烯酸聚合物
Other primary shape acrylic polymers
89  39041090
其他初级形状的纯聚氯乙烯
Other primary shapes of pure polyvinyl chloride
90  39100000
初级形状的聚硅氧烷
Primary polysiloxane
91  39119000
其他初级形状的多硫化物、聚砜及39章注释3所规定的其他税号未列名新产品
Other primary polysulfides, polysulfones, and other new products as specified in Note 3 to Chapter 39 that are not listed under other tariff
numbers
92  39219090 未列名塑料板、片、膜、箔及扁条
Unlisted Plastic Plates, Sheets, Films, Foil and Strips
93  29031500
1,2-二氯乙烷（ISO）
1,2-dichloroethane (ISO)
94  40023990
卤代丁基橡胶板、片、带
Halogenated butyl rubber sheet, sheet, tape
95  29349990
其他杂环化合物
Other heterocyclic compounds
96  35069190
以其他橡胶或塑料为基本成分的粘合剂
Adhesives based on other rubber or plastics
97  39081011
聚酰胺-6,6切片
Polyamide-6,6 slices
98  39072090
其他初级形状的聚醚
Other primary-shaped polyethers
99  39121100
初级形状的未塑化醋酸纤维素
Primary-shaped, unplasticized cellulose acetate
100  39089010
芳香族聚酰胺及其共聚物
Aromatic polyamides and their copolymers
101  39089020
半芳香族聚酰胺及其共聚物
Semi-aromatic polyamides and their copolymers
102  39089090
初级形状的其他聚酰胺
Primary polyamides of other shapes
103  39201090
其他乙烯聚合物制板、片、带
Other vinyl polymer plates, sheets, tapes
104
34021300
非离子型有机表面活性剂
Non-ionic organic surfactants
105  34031900
润滑剂（含有石油或从沥青矿物提取的油类且按重量计＜70%）
Lubricants (containing oil or oil extracted from bituminous minerals and
<70% by weight)
106  88024010
空载重量超过15000公斤，但不超过45000公斤的飞机及其他航空器
Aircraft and other aircraft with an empty weight exceeding 15,000 kg but
not exceeding 45,000 kg
Note 1: The product name is for reference only, and the specific product
range is based on the product range corresponding to the tariff line
number in the “Import and Export Tax Regulations of the People’s Republic
of China”.

