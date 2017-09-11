The US-China Business Council’s 2017 reports on state and congressional district exports are out and their findings are clear – though China’s economic growth rate is slowing, it remains an important market for US exports and continues to provide growing opportunities for American businesses, large and small. At the same time, US exports to China under perform what they could be, given the barriers that frustrate full market access to the world’s second largest economy.

Executive Summary

Exports to China: Vital to US economic growth

China’s economic growth rate is slowing, but it remains an important market for US exports. In 2016, US goods exports to China totaled $113 billion, holding steady with the previous year and still the third-largest US goods export market behind Canada and Mexico, our neighbors and NAFTA partners.

From 2006 to 2016, US goods exports to China increased 114 percent. That is greater than the growth to any of the other top 10 US goods export markets, including the two largest US trading partners: Canada (41 percent growth) and Mexico (13 percent growth). Exports continue to play an essential role in the US economy and job growth. US goods exports to China come from a wide range of industries including transportation equipment, agriculture, computers and electronics, and chemicals. These exports also sustain logistics jobs in America’s ports and throughout the country. US services exports to China included travel and education, royalties, transportation, business and professional services, and financial services.

China: An important market for states and districts across the country

Most states have seen significant increases in exports of goods and services to China since 2006. Thirty states experienced at least triple-digit goods export growth to China since 2006, and four states saw growth of more than 500 percent over the same period: Alabama, Montana, North Dakota, and South Carolina. Every US state had triple-digit services export growth to China since 2006, 16 states had export growth of more than 400 percent.

More can be done to strengthen US exports to China

China is a significant market for US exports and it should be even bigger. The United States has a small share of China’s overall market. US goods accounted for about 8.4 percent of China’s total imports in 2015, trailing behind China’s purchases from the European Union, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. That market share represents a decline from 2000, when the United States held a 10 percent share of China’s import market.

The United States has a small share of China’s overall market. US goods accounted for about 8.4 percent of China’s total imports in 2015, trailing behind China’s purchases from the European Union, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. That market share represents a decline from 2000, when the United States held a 10 percent share of China’s import market. Expanding market opportunities in China requires a variety of tools. China maintains an array of tariff and non-tariff barriers that prevent more American goods, agriculture products, and services from reaching Chinese customers. The United States should continue to bring legally sound, industry-supported cases to the World Trade Organization. Congress should expand the resources at the Office of the United States Trade Representative to build upon the successful track record of using the WTO to address unfair Chinese trade practices. The Trump administration should pursue results-oriented engagement with China designed to address barriers of longstanding concern.

China maintains an array of tariff and non-tariff barriers that prevent more American goods, agriculture products, and services from reaching Chinese customers. The United States should continue to bring legally sound, industry-supported cases to the World Trade Organization. Congress should expand the resources at the Office of the United States Trade Representative to build upon the successful track record of using the WTO to address unfair Chinese trade practices. The Trump administration should pursue results-oriented engagement with China designed to address barriers of longstanding concern. In addition, the United States should push forward negotiations with China on a high-standard bilateral investment treaty, which would reduce ownership and licensing barriers that keep American companies from selling more products and services in China, including exports.

Read Full USCBC 2017 State Export Report here .