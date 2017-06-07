On June 6, the US-China Business Council held it’s 44th Annual Membership Meeting. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin provided the keynote address, and emphasized the Trump administration’s goal of achieving a more balanced bilateral trade relationship. Professor Joseph Fewsmith of the Frederick S Pardee School of Global Governance at Boston University forecasted potential Chinese leadership changes with 19th Party Congress this fall. Richard Lung, senior director and international economist at Visa, briefed the audience on the current health of China’s economy. Experts Deborah Lehr of Basilinna and the Paulson Institute, Daniel Price of Rock Creek Global Advisors, and Brian Pomper of Akin Gump discussed current policy challenges and tools for results-oriented bilateral engagement. USCBC Vice President for China, Jacob Parker, provided on-the-ground insights into current Chinese operating environment trends.
(Photos:Sadari.com)