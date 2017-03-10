The US-China Business Council (USCBC) supports a strong, mutually beneficial commercial relationship between the United States and China. The relationship has made many positive strides over the past three decades, thanks to the collaborative work of the governments, business communities, and other stakeholders in both countries.

This sixth priorities statement issued by USCBC’s board of directors comes at an important time. The United States has a new administration that is developing its policy approach to manage the US-China relationship. China’s reforms are entering their fourth year, but the slow pace and mixed signals of economic reforms so far are leaving the American business community uncertain about policy direction and undermining confidence.

This is a critical time for both governments to work closely with the business community to address the priorities (outlined at right, and detailed in the following pages) with tangible progress in the coming year, in order to build confidence and ensure the commercial relationship remains a source of stability and progress in US-China relations.

