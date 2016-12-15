Photos were taken by Kaveh Sardari, Member White House News Photographers Association www.sardari.com
USCBC hosted its annual Gala, featuring a bipartisan panel with former US Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson Jr. and former National Security Advisor Thomas E. Donilon. USCBC board chair, Mark Fields, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ford Motor Company, moderated the discussion, which focused on the state of US-China relations and the future of the increasingly complex relationship between Washington and Beijing. The program also featured China’s top envoy to Washington, Ambassador Cui Tiankai, who has distinguished himself for his service strengthening the ties between the two largest global economies and as a strong supporter of USCBC. Gala is our flagship fundraiser and an important component of ensuring USCBC remains at the forefront of representing American business interests with China. USCBC will continue to play a critical role during the transition to a new administration and represent the best interests of the American business community.
