On January 25, 2017, the US-China Business Council hosted Forecast 2017, a half-day program featuring comprehensive projections for the Chinese business and political environment in the year ahead.

This annual event joined leading China business analysts and policymakers to discuss key challenges and offered an opportunity for companies to learn more about what may be ahead just five days into the new Trump administration and what Congress’s priorities will be, as well as other key issues that companies will contend with in China in 2017 and beyond.

Presentation topics and speakers at Forecast 2017 included:

US Election Outcomes and the Impact on US China Policy

Stephen Moore, Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Project for Economic Growth at The Heritage Foundation, and adviser to the Trump campaign. Mr. Moore will discuss what to expect in US-China economic and trade relations in the year ahead. Luncheon Discussion