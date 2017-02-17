President Donald Trump inherited a US-China relationship that many analysts see as deteriorating amid nationalistic rhetoric on both sides and contentious disagreements over trade, territory, and a host of other issues.

Over a year and a half ago ago, Asia Society’s Center on U.S.-China Relations and UC San Diego’s 21st Century China Center assembled a task force of 20 China specialists consisting of former US government officials, scholars, and think tank researchers to draft a detailed report on the biggest challenges the new president will face in dealing with China, and how he can best approach them.

In this video, co-chair of the report and Director of the Center on U.S.-China Relations Orville Schell describes the six most urgent recommendations that the task force identified. Read the complete report here.