On April 19, 2017 the US-China Business Council held a discussion with Matthew Pottinger, the Senior Director for Asian Affairs at the National Security Council. Pottinger provided his views on the meeting of Presidents Trump and Xi at Mar-a-Lago and on the development of President Trump’s China policies.

In his position at the National Security Council, Pottinger is the primary point of contact on US-China security issues and played an integral role in the Trump-Xi summit agenda. Prior to joining the NSC, Pottinger’s work took him around the world in a variety of capacities. He worked as a journalist in China for Reuters and the Wall Street Journal; served in the US Marine Corps in the Middle East, and most recently worked in private equity.