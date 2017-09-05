By Anna Ashton

Zhejiang Province Party Secretary Che Jun and a large delegation of Zhejiang officials and business representatives met with US-China Business Council (USCBC) members in Washington, DC, on August 25 to discuss trade and investment opportunities. The delegation included senior representatives of the Zhejiang Provincial Working Group, the Zhejiang Commerce Commission, and CEOs of numerous Zhejiang-based companies.

Che emphasized the importance of the United States to Zhejiang’s economy, noting that Zhejiang is home to nearly 200 of the World Fortune 500 companies, and the United States is the second-largest destination for outbound investment from his province. He also highlighted the benefits of Zhejiang’s business climate and encouraged USCBC companies to invest and expand their operations there.

Washington, DC, was one of four stops for Che during his visit to the United States. The delegation travelled to Indiana for a celebration of Zhejiang’s 30 years of sister state relations with Indiana, and also visited Chicago and New York.

(Photo Credit: Sadari.com)